Bernstein Litowitz To Lead Branded Goods Co. Investor Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Wednesday named Bernstein Litowitz as lead counsel and Rathje & Woodward as liaison counsel for an investor suit accusing branded consumer products company Spectrum Brands Legacy Inc. of artificially inflating stock prices. U.S. District Court Judge James D. Peterson agreed with the lead plaintiff's recommendation of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP as lead counsel because of the firm's “extensive experience litigating securities class actions and obtaining favorable results.” He also found that Rathje & Woodward LLC was well-qualified to serve as liaison counsel, saying that the firm “has substantial experience in both litigating class actions...

