Fla. Court Nixes Amputee’s $15.6M Delayed Treatment Win

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday threw out a $15.6 million verdict and ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a doctor of negligently delaying treatment and causing a women to lose nine of her toes, finding that the jury received erroneous instructions. In a unanimous opinion, the panel found that the trial court erred when it gave the jury in Stephanie Hollingsworth’s case against her former doctor, Yvonne R. Sherrer, an instruction concerning a theory of informed consent liability that had not been tried during the trial. Hollingsworth’s sole claim against Sherrer was for medical negligence, according to the...

