4th Circ. Affirms Ex-DNC Chair's Win In Visa Scheme Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a suit by Chinese investors who say they were swindled out of investments and green cards by the former head of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s brother, saying their failure to translate or review key deal documents precludes their claims. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of the foreign investors' claims against former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe and Clinton’s brother Anthony Rodham, who died earlier this month, for failing to adequately allege justifiable reliance on the duo’s statements. Investing in the pair’s venture — a start-up...

