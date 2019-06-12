SF Lawmakers Advance CEO Tax To Fund Health Program

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- San Francisco lawmakers have pushed through a possible tax on companies in the city with the wealthiest CEOs as a way to pay for a recently introduced proposal that would provide for a citywide universal mental health care and substance abuse treatment program. Six members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday supported the so-called Excessive CEO Salary Tax to support Mental Health SF, a measure introduced by supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney, Ronen’s legislative director Carolina Morales told Law360 on Wednesday. Morales said the proposed tax will go before the board’s Rules Committee and if approved it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS