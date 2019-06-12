Milk Co. Hit With Class Suit Over Fair Oaks Cow Abuse

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A milk company that calls Indiana-based Fair Oaks Farm its “flagship farm” was hit Wednesday with a proposed class action claiming it misrepresents the care it ensures for its milking cows, after video reports revealed the farm’s cows have suffered abuse. Consumers Andrew Schwartz and Alice Vitiello claim Chicago-based Fairlife LLC, which was cofounded and is partly owned by Fair Oaks Farm owner Mike McCloskey, has illegally profited from its public claim that the cows supplying most of the milk for its products are treated with “’the utmost care’ and with ‘[e]xtraordinary care and comfort.’” Schwartz and Vitiello claim the recently...

