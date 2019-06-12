Uber And Lyft Face New Rules, Longer License Cap In NYC

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- New York City will indefinitely extend an initial one-year freeze on new licenses for app-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft and introduce new limits on how long empty for-hire vehicles can “cruise” Manhattan looking for passengers to pick up, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission will draft rules to extend a one-year moratorium — which the city council approved in August — on issuing new for-hire vehicle licenses to drivers for Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and similar app-based ride-hailing companies. The cap does not apply to wheelchair-accessible vehicles and all-electric vehicles,...

