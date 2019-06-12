FCC Has New Broadband Mapping Plan, Pai Tells Congress

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is making strides toward creating better maps of where broadband access exists, and it plans to vote on a proposal to collect more detailed service information this summer, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told lawmakers during a Senate Commerce Committee oversight hearing on Wednesday. The FCC has been collecting comments on the best ways to dive deeper than the so-called census block measurements, which the agency currently uses to show which areas have at-home internet access, and it has settled on a plan to more clearly indicate these neighborhood dynamics, Pai said. "After a thorough review of the...

