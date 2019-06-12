StarKist Says $100M Fine For Tuna Price-Fixing Is Too High

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 11:29 PM EDT) -- StarKist Co. told a California federal judge Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice's proposed $100 million criminal fine for its role in a multiyear conspiracy to fix prices of canned tuna is too high and could require the tuna company to explore selling off its assets. "We're really not profitable at all," StarKist counsel Niall E. Lynch of Latham & Watkins LLP told U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen at the sentencing hearing Wednesday. StarKist asked the judge to approve a reduced fine of $50 million instead of the maximum $100 million fine recommended by the DOJ, so as not...

