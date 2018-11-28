Chamber Supports Driller In DOI Lease Cancellation Fight

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an energy industry lobbying group on Wednesday said the D.C. Circuit must uphold a determination that the U.S. Department of the Interior arbitrarily canceled a drilling lease in Montana, saying a reversal could lead industry to refrain from partnering with government. The Western Energy Alliance and the Chamber gave support to driller Solenex LLC in its bid to affirm that the cancellation of its lease, which sits on land sacred to the Blackfeet Tribe, was improper given that it came 30 years after its issuance. In separate amicus briefs, the groups said the oil industry and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS