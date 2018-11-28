Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chamber Supports Driller In DOI Lease Cancellation Fight

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an energy industry lobbying group on Wednesday said the D.C. Circuit must uphold a determination that the U.S. Department of the Interior arbitrarily canceled a drilling lease in Montana, saying a reversal could lead industry to refrain from partnering with government.

The Western Energy Alliance and the Chamber gave support to driller Solenex LLC in its bid to affirm that the cancellation of its lease, which sits on land sacred to the Blackfeet Tribe, was improper given that it came 30 years after its issuance. In separate amicus briefs, the groups said the oil industry and...

Case Information

Appellate - DC Circuit

2893 Environmental Matters

November 28, 2018

