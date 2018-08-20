Chinese Lighting Co. Gets Court's Blessing On $14.5M Award

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday confirmed a Chinese lighting manufacturer's roughly $14.5 million arbitral victory in a dispute with an American distributor over unpaid invoices after the latter company failed to object. Jiaxing Super Lighting Electric Appliance Co. secured confirmation of a mid-May arbitral award against distributor Lunera Lighting Inc., with U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen finding no reason to reject the victor's petition, which the American company didn't challenge. "Having reviewed the final award, the court concludes that it is neither completely irrational nor constitutes manifest disregard of the law, and discerns no basis on which to vacate,...

