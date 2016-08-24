Security Tech Co. Inks $595K Deal To End Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Security technology company Global Digital Solutions Inc. will shell out $595,000 to resolve claims that it artificially inflated its essentially worthless stock in what investors called an "extraordinary result" in New Jersey federal court Wednesday. The deal will settle a federal proposed class action as well as two related state court actions, and represents a 79% recovery of potential damages, according to the bid for preliminary approval. "Given the numerous obstacles and risks to be overcome to achieve such a recovery through litigation and at trial, and its attendant delays, the settlement amount compares extremely favorably to the average 5.5%-6.2% of...

