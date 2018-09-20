Atty Can't Nix $18M Tax Evasion Row Over Stalling Claims

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge rejected an attorney's request to dismiss allegations that he repatriated more than $18 million in untaxed earnings, saying additional time granted to the U.S. did not violate his right to a speedy trial. A 120-day extension granted to the government in order to obtain a deposition from a witness from the Isle of Man did not violate Houston-based attorney Jack Stephen Pursley's right under the Speedy Trial Act to the start of a trial within 70 days of entering a not-guilty plea, U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes said in a Wednesday order. “Pursley's right to a speedy...

