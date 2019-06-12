UCLA Gynecologist Accused Of Sexual Assault By Patient

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 11:55 PM EDT) -- A patient of a University of California, Los Angeles, gynecologist accused the doctor of sexual assault, in a complaint filed in California state court Tuesday, hitting the doctor and university regents with a slew of claims. The unnamed woman says in the complaint that during a June 2017 procedure James Heaps molested her while a nurse who was present did nothing. She accuses the university of allowing Heaps to continue to practice despite a history of similar complaints. "Dr. Heaps' conduct was a gross violation of the trust between physician and patient. This is especially true as a gynecological patient is,...

