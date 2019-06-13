KBR Inks Support Deals With NASA, State Department

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- KBR Inc. has landed a $200 million NASA deal to provide launch range operations support at the Wallops Flight Facility and has secured a piece of a $6 billion U.S. Department of State contract, the company has announced. Under the five-year NASA deal, KBR's work will include dealing with radar, telemetry, logistics, tracking and communications services for flight vehicles, such as rockets, satellites and drones, the defense contractor said in an announcement Thursday. The contractor will also "test, modify and install communications and electronic systems, and operate ground, spacecraft and launch vehicle processing systems," the announcement said. NASA's Virginia-based Wallops Flight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS