Spain Says Sovereign Immunity Applies In $144M Award Fight

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Spain is arguing before a D.C. federal court that a recent appellate decision rejecting Ukraine's sovereign immunity defense in an enforcement action doesn't mean that Spain lacks immunity in a case filed by renewable energy investors to enforce a €128 million ($143.5 million) arbitral award. The award was won by London-based asset manager Eiser Infrastructure Ltd. and Energia Solar Luxembourg SARL after an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal determined that Spain had wrongly upended a series of subsidies aimed at encouraging investment in the renewable energy sector. Eiser and Energia argued earlier this month that a D.C. Circuit...

