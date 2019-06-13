Firms Under NJ Tax Scrutiny Say Probe Hurting Their Rep

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Parker McCay PA and other companies tied to New Jersey powerbroker George E. Norcross III doubled down on their bid to block the findings of a probe into hefty state tax incentives they received, arguing in a court brief Thursday that the state can't deny the reputational harm the investigation has caused them. The scathing retort targeted Gov. Phil Murphy's contention that the public interest in the report — which will address questions raised about $190 million in tax breaks handed out by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to the plaintiffs and others — outweighs any harm to Norcross and...

