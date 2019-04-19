J&J Loses Bid To Keep Talc Cancer Case Out Of Philly

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman alleging she developed ovarian cancer from a Johnson & Johnson talcum powder product is looking forward to bringing her case to trial before a state court in Philadelphia after a federal judge ruled he did not have jurisdiction over the claims, her attorney said Thursday. Nancy Winkler, an attorney with Eisenberg Rothweiler Winkler Eisenberg & Jeck PC representing Ellen Kleiner, told Law360 that she was pleased with U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney's decision that potential claims for indemnity J&J might pursue against Imerys Talc America Inc., a a talc supplier for the company that is currently in the...

