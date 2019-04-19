Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

J&J Loses Bid To Keep Talc Cancer Case Out Of Philly

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman alleging she developed ovarian cancer from a Johnson & Johnson talcum powder product is looking forward to bringing her case to trial before a state court in Philadelphia after a federal judge ruled he did not have jurisdiction over the claims, her attorney said Thursday.

Nancy Winkler, an attorney with Eisenberg Rothweiler Winkler Eisenberg & Jeck PC representing Ellen Kleiner, told Law360 that she was pleased with U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney's decision that potential claims for indemnity J&J might pursue against Imerys Talc America Inc., a a talc supplier for the company that is currently in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 19, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®