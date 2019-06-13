OSHA Wants $1.8M In Fines After Worker's Fatal Fall

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Maine-based roofing contractor is facing nearly $1.8 million in U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration fines after an employee fell to his death on the job late last year. Shawn D. Purvis, the owner of Purvis Home Improvement Co., intentionally failed to provide fall protection at two worksites, one in Portland, Maine, and the other in the town of Old Orchard Beach, the U.S. Department of Labor agency said in a news release on Wednesday. Purvis was issued 13 citations at the maximum amount of $132,598 each for the workplace violations. OSHA also said Purvis failed to give his employees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS