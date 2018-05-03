Whistleblower Was Just Doing His Job, Construction Co. Says

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A construction company told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday that a former quality control manager can't claim to have been acting under the protection of federal whistleblower laws when he reported defects in a federally funded Philadelphia housing project, because doing so was part of his job. McDonough Bolyard Peck Inc. said Don Ascolese couldn't claim his 2018 firing was retaliation for engaging in "protected conduct" under the False Claims Act, because the defects he was reporting to MBP about a contractor's work on townhouses for the Philadelphia Housing Authority were part of his everyday job duties to report, and he...

