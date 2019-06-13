NY Appeals Court Says Doc Must Face Overdose Death Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel ruled Thursday that a doctor must face a suit accusing him of overprescribing opioids to a patient and thereby contributing to her accidental overdose death, saying a factual dispute should be resolved by a jury. In a unanimous ruling, a five-judge Appellate Division panel for the First Department affirmed a trial court's denial of summary judgment in a suit accusing Dr. Ajay N. Kiri of being responsible for the death of Kristen Hurley, a 26-year-old woman who in 2013 suffered a fatal overdose of oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl. The suit accuses Kiri of negligently prescribing opioids...

