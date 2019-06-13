NY Wholesaler Pleads Guilty To Fake Military Gear Charges

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A wholesaler from Brooklyn has pled guilty in Rhode Island federal court to charges stemming from the peddling of $20 million worth of phony, Chinese-made uniforms and gear to the U.S. military and government, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Ramin Kohanbash copped to charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods, admitting to participating in a scheme that prosecutors say involved enlisting Chinese manufacturers to rip off military gear and selling the fakes to U.S. government buyers and suppliers. The 49-year-old faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the wire fraud conspiracy charge...

