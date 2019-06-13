House Panel OKs $733B Defense Bill With Little GOP Support

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The House Armed Services Committee on Thursday approved its $733 billion defense bill for 2020 despite opposition from Republican lawmakers, teeing up potential fights on the House floor and with the Senate over both budget and policy issues. After nearly a full day of markups, including the consideration of dozens of proposed amendments, the committee agreed to approve its version of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act early Thursday morning in a mostly party-line 33-24 vote — with just two Republicans joining Democrats in support of the bill. A number of proposed amendments were adopted by the committee, including...

