Russia Can't Pause Enforcement of $159M Crimea Award

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Russia has come up short in its bid to suspend enforcement of a $159 million arbitral award, issued to a group of real estate investment companies whose property in Crimea was expropriated, after a Dutch court found the country hadn’t shown it was likely the award would be nixed. Everest Estate, Edelveis-2000 PE and 17 other entities won the award last year after an international tribunal concluded that Russia, which did not participate in that proceeding before the Permanent Court of Arbitration, had illegally expropriated the companies' properties in Crimea following the country's 2014 takeover of the peninsula. Russia subsequently asked...

