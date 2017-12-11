7th Circ. Won't Reopen Obese Transit Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit rebuffed a former Chicago Transit Authority employee's quest to revive his Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit claiming he was fired for his obesity, saying he failed to show that his condition met the anti-discrimination statute's definition of a disability. Wednesday, a three-judge panel unanimously upheld a decision by U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey awarding the CTA summary judgment over former bus driver Mark Richardson's ADA claims after concluding that Richardson failed to prove his obesity resulted from an underlying condition or disorder as required for it to qualify as a physical impairment covered by the ADA. Richardson, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS