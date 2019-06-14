Considerations In Protecting Trade Secrets During Litigation

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The United States is a unique country in many ways, but particularly so in civil litigation. In this country, the First Amendment to the Constitution demands that the public have “open access to the courts” including all of its pleadings, transcripts and hearings.[1] Relatedly, liberal discovery rules in federal, and most state, courts presumptively mandate that an opposing party in civil litigation will be entitled to view and inspect all information “relevant to any party’s claim or defense and proportional to the needs of the case.”[2] So what does a litigant do when information “relevant to any party’s claim or defense”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS