8 Men Charged Over Compounding Drug Kickbacks

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Three doctors and five marketers are facing Oklahoma federal court charges for allegedly duping federal insurance programs into covering compounding drug prescriptions that resulted from kickback payments, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. Prosecutors announced charges against eight Oklahoma and Texas men who purportedly flouted the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and committed other criminal acts in the process of getting the government to provide reimbursements for prescriptions written by recruited doctors and reaping the profits. The prescriptions were allegedly for pricey compounding drugs, which are made by combining ingredients from different medications to create something for a patient’s specific needs. They...

