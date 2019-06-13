Swiss Ct. Again Halts Testosterone Limits On Caster Semenya

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland continued to suspend the implementation of rules limiting female athlete testosterone levels against South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya while she mounts a legal challenge, a spokesman for the Olympic gold medalist said Thursday. South Africa's Caster Semenya crosses the line to win the gold in the women's 800-meter final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, on May 3, 2019. (AP) The International Association of Athletics Federations had sought to reverse the Swiss court's order halting the rules against Semenya. The Swiss court acted after Semenya appealed a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last...

