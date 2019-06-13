Legislators Seek DOL's Plans For 5G Workforce Training

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Two lawmakers want to know what the U.S. Department of Labor is doing to make sure there’s a trained workforce ready to deploy and maintain the next generation of wireless services, echoing sentiments from the Federal Communications Commission that a stout workforce is key to winning the race to 5G. Reps. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., and Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., sent a letter to the department Tuesday asking it to outline the steps it’s taking to make sure there’s a “highly-skilled workforce” prepared to handle the next generation of wireless services. “As we transition to 5G, it is critical that we ensure a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS