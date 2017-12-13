Crypto Co. Investors Seek Class Certification In Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Investors in the now-defunct cryptocurrency company Centra Tech urged a Florida federal court to certify their class in a suit accusing Centra of faking licensing agreements with major credit card companies to solicit investment in its $32 million initial coin offering. The proposed class would include any person or entity that bought Centra Tech Tokens between July 23, 2017, and April 20, 2018, and suffered financial loss as a result of the company’s misleading conduct, which was later revealed in parallel criminal and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cases. The token holders further requested that Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Taylor-Copeland...

