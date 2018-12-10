Feds Can't Sink Washington State Workers' Comp Law

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday refused to invalidate a Washington workers' compensation law covering the employees of federal government contractors or subcontractors who work at the Hanford nuclear cleanup site in the state, rejecting the argument that the state law is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian denied the federal government summary judgment on the law — Wash. Rev. Code Section 51.32.187 — and sided with the state of Washington in his order. The federal government said the law violated the supremacy clause in the U.S. Constitution, but the judge found that federal law, specifically Title 40, Section 3172 of the U.S....

