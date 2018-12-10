Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Feds Can't Sink Washington State Workers' Comp Law

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday refused to invalidate a Washington workers' compensation law covering the employees of federal government contractors or subcontractors who work at the Hanford nuclear cleanup site in the state, rejecting the argument that the state law is unconstitutional. 

U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian denied the federal government summary judgment on the law — Wash. Rev. Code Section 51.32.187 — and sided with the state of Washington in his order. The federal government said the law violated the supremacy clause in the U.S. Constitution, but the judge found that federal law, specifically Title 40, Section 3172 of the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Washington Eastern

Nature of Suit

Constitutional - State Statute

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 10, 2018

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®