SEC Proposes Welcome Streamlining Of M&A Disclosures

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT) -- On May 3, 2019, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed extensive changes to the financial disclosure requirements under Regulation S-X for business acquisitions and dispositions. The proposed amendments are a welcome development, and the latest in a series of actions by the SEC seeking to simplify line-item disclosures with respect to capital formation, and reduce the time and expense associated with preparing them, while ensuring that investors are still provided with meaningful information to make their investment decisions. The proposed amendments would have significant implications for reporting companies. Certain of the more prominent changes and key takeaways related to such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS