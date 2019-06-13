Deals Rumor Mill: Alibaba, Grupo Argos, Patterson-UTI

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has filed confidential plans to list in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported early Thursday. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that the company could raise as much as $20 billion in the offering. The report comes days after the outlet reported that the conglomerate had tapped a pair of banks to help lead the offering. The offering could be Hong Kong’s largest in nearly a decade, according to the Thursday report. Grupo Argos SA has reached out to Summit Materials, an aggregates and cement maker, about merging, Reuters reported Thursday. According to the report, the Colombian conglomerate...

