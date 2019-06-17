9th Circ. Says ICE Raid At Factory Was Unconstitutional

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has found that a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a printer cartridge factory over a decade ago was unconstitutional, saying the agency broke its own rules when it arrested a Mexican citizen without reasonable suspicion that he was in the country without legal permission. In a decision published Thursday, a three-judge panel reversed a ruling by the immigration courts' appellate board, known as the Board of Immigration Appeals, and called for Mexican citizen Gregorio Perez Cruz's removal proceedings to be terminated. The judges held that the immigration officers' interrogation and detention of Perez Cruz — the...

