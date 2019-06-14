FanDuel Says Cryptocurrency Co. Stiffed It $100K

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Fantasy sports online platform FanDuel has filed suit in New York state court accusing cryptocurrency provider GameCredits Inc. of failing to pry open its real-life wallet and pay $100,000 it owes FanDuel for a promotional campaign centered on soccer's 2018 World Cup. FanDuel argued that it lived up to its contractually agreed-upon promises to promote GameCredits on certain pages, channels and applications on its websites, in its emails and in its social media posts, from June 14 to July 15, 2018, according to the suit, filed Wednesday. It also agreed to give GameCredits billing as the official sponsor of its World...

