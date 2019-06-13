CAA Wants Writers Guild Axed From Talent Agency Fees Fight

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Writers Guild of America should be removed from its suit against four major talent agencies because the TV and film writers' union lacks standing to bring suit over the agencies' fees on behalf of individual members, Los Angeles talent agency Creative Artists Agency argued in a filing Thursday. The union claims in its April suit that CAA, WME Entertainment, United Talent Agency and ICM Partners charge so-called packaging fees for pairing writers with studios that enrich the talent agencies at the writers' expense. Also named as plaintiffs in the case are eight individual writers. In a demurrer and supporting documents filed Thursday,...

