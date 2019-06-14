Ill. Man Too Late To Sue Attys Over $125M Family Feud

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man's legal malpractice claims against two attorneys who represented him in a dispute over his family's $125 million estate are time-barred, a state appellate court has held. The Illinois Appellate Court said in an unpublished decision on Wednesday that plaintiff Geoffrey Hammond knew of the injury when a settlement was reached in the estate dispute more than two years before he filed suit and that the clock had run on his claims. Hammond, who was formerly known as Jeffrey Mandalis, alleged his former attorneys David Wentzel and Scott Blake, then of Wentzel Law — Blake has since moved to another firm —...

