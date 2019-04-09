Idaho Ranch's Bid To Stop Fed Trail Project Goes Nowhere

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal court on Thursday denied a ranch's bid to block construction of a 4.4-mile trail connecting part of Sawtooth National Forest to a nearby city, finding the trail construction allows for the work to be excluded from certain environmental analyses the ranch and its owner had sought. Sawtooth Mountain Ranch LLC had sought a preliminary injunction to halt construction of the Stanley to Redfish Lake Trail, which would cross roughly 1.5 miles of land owned by the ranch and connect Sawtooth National Recreation Area with the southern end of the town of Stanley. The court ruled Thursday that Sawtooth cannot...

