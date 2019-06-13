Turbine Repair Co. Wants $6.2M Award OK'd In Contract Row

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A German turbine repair company has asked a Missouri federal court to order an American energy services firm to pay more than $6.2 million after an arbitral tribunal found in its favor in a contract dispute. Thursday's petition by MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, a subsidiary of MTU Aero Engines, centers around a late January award against ProEnergy Services LLC, which allegedly failed to pay up after the German company overhauled and fixed two of its General Electric gas turbines. “The award is final and binding within the meaning of the New York Convention and Chapter 2 of the [Federal Arbitration Act],” MTU said. “None of the...

