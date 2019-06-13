Projected Top NBA Draft Pick Wants Out Of 'Draconian' Deal

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT) -- A week before the NBA draft, Duke standout and projected top pick Zion Williamson on Thursday hit his sports management company with a suit looking to be released from a "draconian" five-year contract. Williamson, 18, is expected to be the first overall pick in next week's draft. He claims that Prime Sports Marketing LLC — looking to "cash in" on his talent -- coerced the young player into entering a marketing agreement with the company without informing him that doing so would "immediately forfeit his remaining college eligibility." Beyond that, the agreement is void because Prime Sports and its president, Gina...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS