Patient Attys Slam 3M's Contempt Bid Over Unsealed Docs

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Three attorneys accused by 3M Co. of sharing confidential information have urged a Minnesota federal court to not hold them in contempt, arguing the Minnesota-based company failed to substantiate its claims against them in multidistrict litigation over a post-surgery patient warming device. Gabriel Assaad of Kennedy Hodges LLP, Genevieve M. Zimmerman of Meshbesher & Spence Ltd. and Kyle W. Farrar of Farrar & Ball LLP submitted affidavits asserting that they did not share confidential information in a related case in Texas state court, while also arguing that 3M knows the information they shared was public and that they have not violated...

