Texas Justices Revive Home Damage Suit Against Engineers

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A split panel of the Supreme Court of Texas on Friday upheld a state appellate court’s decision to revive a couple’s suit against a group of engineers who allegedly caused structural damage to their home after ruling the engineers waived their right to toss the suit based on an absent "certificate of merit.” The six-justice majority ruled that in light of the engineers’ substantial participation in Paul and Kim Gosnell’s suit against them, despite the fact that a certificate of merit had not been filed in the case, the engineers had waived their right to move to dismiss the suit based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS