DC Circ. Says Feds Must Let Immigrant Minors Have Abortions

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday ruled against the Trump administration's policy of blocking detained immigrant minors from accessing abortion services, finding that the policy violates the immigrants' constitutional rights to terminate a pregnancy before viability. A three-judge panel's 2-1 ruling upheld a lower court injunction that paused the Office of Refugee Resettlement's policy of barring the facilitation of abortions, with the majority saying that the ban on access to abortion could not "be squared with" U.S. Supreme Court precedent that the government may not impose an undue burden on a woman's "right to choose to terminate her pregnancy" before fetal viability....

