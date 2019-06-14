FCC Lets Colo. County Near NM Line Get Denver Stations

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday gave satellite TV subscribers in a Colorado county the right to receive local news, sports and weather from in-state broadcast stations rather from New Mexico channels. The FCC had previously grouped La Plata County, Colo., as part of the Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M., market, which legally barred satellite TV providers from offering Colorado channels to the residents. Friday’s move drops La Plata’s “orphan county” status, a designation for regions served by television stations from a neighboring state, and authorizes subscribers in the county to receive broadcast channels from Denver stations. “We also believe that granting the petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS