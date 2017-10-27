Fed. Circ. Questions Handling Of Dormant Duty Review

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that the U.S. Department of Commerce has the authority to restart discontinued duty reviews, but questioned the agency's decision to impose a high anti-dumping duty on a company for not cooperating with a probe that resumed years after it had been halted. In a 2-1 decision that examined the procedural difficulties of Commerce's intricate duty review process, the panel ruled that the agency should have been more mindful of extenuating circumstances that might have hindered BMW North America LLC's ability to sufficiently respond to the agency's inquiries The panel's decision erased a U.S. Court of International...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS