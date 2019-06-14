NJ Justices To Review Doc's Liability In Cancer Death Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has said it will evaluate a state appellate ruling that a gynecologist may be held financially liable on a third-party basis over a woman’s cancer death even though her widower did not sue the doctor in a medical malpractice action against Quest Diagnostics. The state’s highest court agreed Thursday to review a March 4 appellate decision upholding a trial court ruling that denied Dr. Jacinto Fernandez’s bid to dismiss Quest’s third-party complaint against him on the grounds that the company and a fellow defendant, Dr. Simon Santos, could seek contributions from Fernandez for damages awarded to...

