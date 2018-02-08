Atheists Drop Fight Over Clergy Tax Break Upheld In 7th Circ.

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An atheist group that lost its challenges to a tax exemption for clergy members’ housing allowances at the Seventh Circuit will not seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Freedom From Religion Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for the separation of church and state, intentionally let its Thursday deadline pass, saying that in light of the Supreme Court’s composition, it did not believe the court would rule in its favor. “After 'counting heads,' we concluded that any decision from the current court would put the kibosh on challenging the housing allowance for several generations,” the foundation said in a statement....

