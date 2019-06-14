Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- During the month of May, lobbyists representing phone carriers and cable companies asked the Federal Communications Commission to choose a more granular mapping scheme for nationwide broadband service, refine a proposal for blocking robocalls and greenlight the combination of Sprint and T-Mobile. According to four weeks of FCC records, attorneys submitted 333 ex parte filings, which are disclosures that parties who lobby the FCC must file to detail conversations and meetings with agency commissioners and staff. Throughout the month, lobbyists for T-Mobile built a case for merger concessions that eventually won preliminary approval from the chairman's office. Meanwhile, rural carrier group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS