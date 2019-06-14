Investment Co. Execs Hit With Fraud Charges In NY And Mass.

Law360, Boston (June 14, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island man and his Boston investment company scammed 40 employees out of more than $10 million by forcing them to invest in the company and using the money to pay for operating expenses, Massachusetts' securities watchdog said Friday, as federal charges tied to the alleged scheme were unsealed in New York. Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin today charged East Greenwich, Rhode Island, resident David Wagner and his company, Downing Partners LLC, with operating a Ponzi scheme. Wagner, his company and its subsidiaries required employees to invest in the company as a condition of being hired, but used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS