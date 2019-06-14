Prenda 'Porn Troll' Attorney Sentenced To 14 Years

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Paul Hansmeier, a former attorney who filed thousands of copyright suits over pornography in an elaborate scheme known as Prenda Law, was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison. Paul Hansmeier was sentenced to 14 years in prison Friday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. (Getty) Hansmeier, who pled guilty last year to federal fraud and money-laundering conspiracy charges, was described by prosecutors as the “Machiavellian presence” behind a so-called porn troll scheme that extorted millions in small settlements by accusing internet users of downloading videos illegally. The sentence went beyond the 12½ years sought by prosecutors, who claimed Hansmeier was...

