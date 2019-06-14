DOD Official Says Cyber Is An Allowable Contractor Cost

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Defense contractors can claim the costs of bringing their cybersecurity programs in line with the DOD's requirements, a senior Pentagon official has said, as she revealed more details about standards expected to be implemented next year. Costs associated with improving cybersecurity — such as spending needed to comply with the agency's upcoming "Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification" program — are reimbursable for defense contractors, DOD special assistant for cybersecurity Katie Arrington, who aids the assistant secretary of defense for acquisition, said at the Professional Services Council's Federal Acquisition Conference on Thursday. "Security is an allowable cost," Arrington said. Arrington also...

